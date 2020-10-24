NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.20 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $89.72 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00236462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01295714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00139917 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

