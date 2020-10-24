Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $131.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $340.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after buying an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 188,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Nestlé by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

