Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $585.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $570.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.99. Netflix has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

