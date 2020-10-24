NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $53,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $93,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,806.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,142 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

