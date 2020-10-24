New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 4th

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NCA stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.52. New Century AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

Get New Century AIM VCT alerts:

New Century AIM VCT Company Profile

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.