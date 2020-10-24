New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 4th

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of NCA stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.52. New Century AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.92).
