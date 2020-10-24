New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NYC. B.Riley Securit restated a neutral rating on shares of New York City REIT in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

NYC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

