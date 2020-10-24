NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) to Issue $1.90 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NEU opened at $360.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.76.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

