NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $33.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00443472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,737,534,588 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

