Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.