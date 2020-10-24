Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
