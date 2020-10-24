NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.93 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $83,961.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

