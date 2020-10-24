NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.96.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 39.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 930,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 261,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 189,386 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 179,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

