NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

