Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCBS. Stephens assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,177 shares of company stock worth $378,673 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

