Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $9.09 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $821.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

