Nokia (NOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Nokia has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.22-0.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance at €0.20-0.30 EPS.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOK opened at $4.30 on Friday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

