NoLimitCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,982.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $1,982.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001306 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 618,549,254 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

