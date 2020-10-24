Nord/LB Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €353.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRT3. Berenberg Bank set a €331.00 ($389.41) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €317.22 ($373.20).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €383.40 ($451.06) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($146.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €353.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €314.43.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

