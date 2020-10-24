Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.84.

NTRS stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

