NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. NorthWestern updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.23-1.38 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

