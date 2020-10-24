Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Trading 18.5% Higher

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s stock price rose 18.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,255,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,208% from the average daily volume of 68,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

