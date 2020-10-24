Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.