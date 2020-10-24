Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 101 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 98 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 94.08.

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

