Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.21.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
