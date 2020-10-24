Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.21.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

