ODUWA Hits One Day Volume of $9,756.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003044 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $9,756.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,973.32 or 1.00006843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

