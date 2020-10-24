Odyssey Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Gate.io. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $133,191.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00236462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01295714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00139917 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinTiger, Upbit, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

