Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.60.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,862,987. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $5,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Okta by 4,165.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.