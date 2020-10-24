Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $207.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

