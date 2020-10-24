Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

OLN stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that Olin will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.