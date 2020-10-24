Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

