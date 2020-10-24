Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE OHI opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.
OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.