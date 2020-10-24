Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $3.85 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00029620 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $482,280.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,081 coins and its circulating supply is 562,765 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

