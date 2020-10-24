OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Hits $4.72 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $349,161.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.65 or 0.04577737 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00310297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

