OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.52 million, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.