OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

OPBK stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.