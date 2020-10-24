Opacity Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $962,209.93 and approximately $3,901.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

