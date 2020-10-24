OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Stock Price Up 34.8%

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) rose 34.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 14,856,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average daily volume of 796,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

