O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.15.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $466.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,780,585. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

