Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.20

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

