Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $647.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.