OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $49.03 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.77.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

