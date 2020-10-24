Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

