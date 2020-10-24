Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of OTTR opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $270,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 17.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

