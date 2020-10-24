Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and DTF Tax-Free Income (NASDAQ:DTF) Head to Head Analysis

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and DTF Tax-Free Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -182.92% 13.24% 8.20% DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DTF Tax-Free Income has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and DTF Tax-Free Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 1.99 -$32.80 million $0.81 3.11 DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DTF Tax-Free Income has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxford Square Capital and DTF Tax-Free Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.