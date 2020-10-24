Pagerduty’s (PD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Pagerduty to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.18. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $385,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $543,388.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,576,325 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,838.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,614 shares of company stock worth $8,865,792 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,816,000 after buying an additional 1,709,078 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 112,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 312,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

