Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $236.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

