Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Palomar stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. Palomar has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $53,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,463. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Palomar by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

