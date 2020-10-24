Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $209,569.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004644 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,188,908 tokens.

Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

