Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $512,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 197,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

