Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $541.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

