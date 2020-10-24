PAX Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.22 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $66.22 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,911.73 or 0.14724091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034661 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.69 or 0.04541808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00313820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 34,641 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

