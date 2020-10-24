Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Hits $1.00

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

